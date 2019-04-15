Inferno rages at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

In a heartbreaking scene which shocked the world, Notre Dame cathedral, one of Paris’ greatest attractions and marvel of history, caught fire on Monday.



Disturbing footage of the fire was posted to Twitter. As sirens approached the building, many panicked, hoping that the damage could be minimized.

Though the cause of the fire is still not immediately clear, officials are saying that it could be related to renovation work that the cathedral has been undergoing.

The medieval Catholic cathedral, which was completed in 1345, launched an urgent appeal for funds for maintenance prior to the fire, as the building itself was starting to crumble.

According to multiple sources, religious artifacts and historic artworks were for the most part saved and preserved. The building itself was saved fromentirely collapsing in on itself, though its iconic spire collapsed during the inferno.

In a tweet, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, described the fire as “terrible.”

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

The full extent of the damages is still unknown, though many statues appear to remain in tact.

BREAKING VIDEO! THE SPIRE AT THE NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL HAS JUST COLLAPSED.pic.twitter.com/Btjjk94ifW — Breaking News Feed (@pzf) April 15, 2019

President of France Emmanuel Macron also expressed sorrow.

Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019

According to sources, there are reportedly no deaths in the fire, as the building was empty. One firefighter sustained serious burns.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.