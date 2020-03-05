BREAKING: Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole for Conservative leader

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is supporting Erin O’Toole to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

In a statement to Conservative Party members, Kenney stated that “I know that we can rely on Erin to be that strong leader. That is why I support Erin O’Toole for Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.”

Kenney also stated the underlying reasons for his support of O’Toole, placing particular emphasis on western alienation.

“Canada’s economy is under attack by well-organized, foreign-funded special interests,” he said. “Dozens of resource projects have been delayed or cancelled. We have lost more than $200 billion dollars in investment.

Tens of thousands of Canadians have lost their jobs. I worry they will lose their hope next.”



“The human and economic impact has hit us especially hard in Alberta, and across the Prairies. That is why we need strong leadership in Ottawa.

The Conservative Party of Canada must choose a Leader who is true blue, and can get things done,” added Kenney.

Kenney went on to attack the comments Peter MacKay made after the election, saying “no one will have their deeply-held beliefs dismissed as ‘stinking albatrosses’ under Erin O’Toole’s leadership … every conservative would be welcome in a party led by Erin.”

Kenney finished with a crescendo, saying that the Conservative Party needs “a leader who is competent and principled. A leader who won’t run away from conservative principles under pressure from the media or the Left. A leader who will unite our party, who speaks French, who can win in suburban Ontario, and who will fight for a fair deal for Western Canada … I know that we can rely on Erin to be that strong leader.”

Kenney is somewhat of a star in the Conservative Party, having served as Prime Minister Harper’s Secretary of State for Multiculturalism and Canadian Identity and the Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism.

Within this role, Kenney modernized the Conservative Party—creating large swaths of support amongst voters who traditionally would have voted for the Liberal Party.

In 2019, Kenney was elected the premier of Alberta where he has fought to defend Alberta’s economy from Justin Trudeau’s policy, often leading to a contentious relationship between the two leaders. Under Kenney’s leadership, the United Conservative Party won 63 seats in the Alberta legislature.

