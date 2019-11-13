Canadian News

Jessica Yaniv’s human rights appeal declined

Jessica Yaniv’s appeal to have her complaints to the BCHRT reheard regarding salon workers declining to wax her male genitalia was declined Wednesday.
Jessica Yaniv’s appeal to have her complaints to the BCHRT reheard regarding salon workers declining to wax her male genitalia was declined Wednesday.
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Jessica Yaniv, a transwoman who rose to infamy after she took a number of immigrant, racialized at-home salon workers to the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal (BCHRT) for declining to provide services to her male genitalia, applied for her appeal to be heard by a new Tribunal member. She claimed bias against Devyn Cousineau, according to the 5-page document released today by the BCHRT. The appeal was declined.

Cousineau, who has a background in anti-poverty and human rights law and holds a law degree from the University of Victoria, stated she did not feel Yaniv’s claims that she had been biased in her decision were accurate. According to the document, Yaniv requested the appeal decision be made by a different member on the basis that Cousineau had been pressured and “harassed by members of the public via Twitter” to rule in favour of the salon workers.

“It is my ethical and legal obligation as a member of this Tribunal to decide cases based on the evidence before me and not based on public sentiment,” Couseineau wrote in response to the assertion.

In a recent comment given to The Post Millennial, Yaniv stated that the Tribunal ruling had been a “total misunderstanding” full of “inaccurate information.” In the BCHRT appeal document, nine areas of complaint are listed where Yaniv asserts the Tribunal was “wrong”.

These areas, including that Yaniv targeted certain ethnic groups, declined her services because of her scrotum, and that she manufactured the conditions of her complaints–deliberately attempting to provoke situations where she could claim she was being discriminated against–were listed by the BCHRT as findings of fact.

Findings of Fact

Yaniv allegedly also claimed the appeal was necessary as the decision negated to consider transgender women who required hair removal for “surgery.” Cousineau writes that this “was not an issue raised at any time in [Yaniv’s] complaints.”

Findings of fact in Yaniv’s BCHRT complaints.

One of the most striking points of the document was Yaniv’s claim to be unable to pay the improper conduct costs awarded by the BCHRT to the salon workers. These awards were $2,000 each to three of the four women represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Citing “anti-trans harassment and attacks” Yaniv sought a reduction of costs. This was also declined by the BCHRT, with Cousineau concluding that if Yaniv wants to challenge the final decision, she must do so in court.

Canadian News
Human Rights
Jessica Yaniv
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus