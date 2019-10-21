Liberal candidate Bill Morneau blows away the competition and retains seat

The incumbent Bill Morneau, Canada’s Minister of Finance, has managed to retain his seat as MP for the Toronto Centre riding, winning 55 percent of votes.

Far behind was NDP candidate Brian Chang with 24 percent of votes, and even further behind was the Conservative candidate, Ryan Lester, whose votes were negligible.

More money for people who need it most. Real action to address the climate crisis. And stronger gun control. #ChooseForward, and together we will build an even better #TorCen. pic.twitter.com/09ZHkZydUr — Bill Morneau (@Bill_Morneau) October 21, 2019

Morneau first became an MP in 2015, but metropolitan areas, particularly in Toronto, are renowned for being Liberal monopolies for votes. Such is the case for the Toronto Centre riding, which has retained its Liberal domination since 1997.

Before becoming a politician, Morneau founded a human resource firm, Morneau Shepell, growing the firm for 200 employees to 4,000, establishing the company ass a mainstay of sorts in providing services to Canadians.

He has also founded international humanitarian organizations and has wrote financial books on how to retire with dignity.