Liberal MP Anthony Rota named new Speaker of the House

Liberal MP for Nipissing—Timiskaming Anthony Rota has been elected as the 37th Speaker of the House of Commons, beating out four other potential candidates for the role.

Rota beat out Conservative MPs Joël Godin (Portneuf-Jacques-Cartier) of Québec, Ontario’s Bruce Stanton (Simcoe North), New Democrat MP Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) as well as the incumbent-speaker and longtime Nova Scotia Liberal MP Geoff Regan (Halifax West).

In the previous parliament, Stanton served as deputy speaker while Rota and Hughes held the role of Deputy Speaker.

Electing the House speaker is the first order of the new parliament, this the 43rd since Confederation and voting is done by preferential ballot. As is custom, whoever is named Speaker is wrestled to the central chair in the Commons by all party leaders.

The compensation for maintaining procedure and order during parliamentary deliberations, and memorizing the names of 337 members and their corresponding ridings is an $85,500 bump to the regular MP’s salary of $179,000.

The speaker also gets to occupy the Speaker’s official residence at Kingsmere, across the Ottawa River in Quebec as well as an apartment digs Parliament Hill.