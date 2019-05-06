Major fire in downtown Victoria, B.C.

According to multiple reports, a hotel in downtown Victoria, B.C. has caught fire this morning. Firefighters have contained the flames, but smoke can still be seen from all around the city.

Firefighters say that a call came in around 6 a.m. PST. As of now, authorities believe that there is no one inside of the building.

Right now downtown Victoria #yyj pic.twitter.com/OIPDkaxGqK — Lisa Best on the West Coast (@LisaBestYYJ) May 6, 2019

The Plaza Hotel, an old and mostly unused hotel, sits on the corner of Government and Pandora street in Victoria’s downtown core. Firefighters have requested that the public keep their distance, as the building has not yet been deemed safe to be near.

The City of Victoria has also given an advisory to citizens regarding air quality, stating that the air quality was poor and could cause respiratory problems.



Fire crews working on putting out the fire #yyj pic.twitter.com/0K9BN5yOEV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 6, 2019

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.