Marilyn Gladu approved to run for Conservative Party leadership

Conservative Member of Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton Marilyn Gladu has been officially approved to run for the Conservative Party leadership race.

Gladu has been open about her bid, having announced her bid to become the leader of the Conservative Party on Jan. 9. She was at the time the only female candidate in the leadership contest, though she will be joined by Leslyn Lewis.

“In order to win, we need to be able to expand the base,” Gladu told National Post on Thursday. “When I looked at it, I said to myself, this is something I can do. I am a strong, dynamic leader. I’ve got 32 years of global business experience, and I’ve been successful here in Parliament. I think I can bring the right balance of fiscal responsibility and social compassion.”

Gladu was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015, and serves as the Conservative’s health critic. Gladu has a background as a chemical engineer.

Gladu also says she is bilingual, having done business in Quebec.

The Conservative leadership race grows as @MPMarilynGladu is officially approved by @CPC_HQ. Fantastic to see two strong, insightful women bringing their experience and perspective to the contest. One week left before the first #cpcldr deadline. #Cdnpolihttps://t.co/Dbd4yGzXoR — Andrew Brander (@brander) February 19, 2020

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.