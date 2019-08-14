New report from Ethics Commissioner finds Justin Trudeau inappropriately pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould

A shocking new report from the Office of the Conflicts of Interests and Ethics Commissioner concludes that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did, in fact, inappropriately pressure former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould and sought to “influence her decision on whether she should overrule the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision not to invite SNC-Lavalin to enter into negotiations towards a remediation agreement.”

This is significant, as it’s a claim that Trudeau and his Liberal party have repeatedly denied.

The report goes on to say that “because SNC‑Lavalin overwhelmingly stood to benefit from Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s intervention, I have no doubt that the result of Mr. Trudeau’s influence would have furthered SNC-Lavalin’s interests.”

For these reasons, I found that Mr. Trudeau used his position of authority over Ms. Wilson‑Raybould to seek to influence, both directly and indirectly, her decision on whether she should overrule the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision not to invite SNC-Lavalin to enter into negotiations towards a remediation agreement. Office of the Conflicts of Interests and Ethics commissioner report, August 2019

Furthermore, Ethics Commission Mario Dion wrote that “The Prime Minister, directly and through his senior officials, used various means to exert influence over Ms. Wilson‑Raybould. The authority of the Prime Minister and his office was used to circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions as well as the authority of Ms. Wilson‑Raybould as the Crown’s chief law officer.”

The bombshell was released on Tuesday morning, and is sure to shake the House of Commons to its core. Its release comes only one day after NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called the withholding of the report “troubling.”

The SNC-Lavalin affair, a scandal which broke in early February, severely rocked the waters of the Trudeau Liberal ship. The scandal saw staple members of the Liberal caucus leave in disgrace, such as Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould.

This is now the second time that the Ethics Commissioner has found Trudeau to have broken Canadian ethics laws. The first time related to the infamous Aga Khan vacation, a person who Trudeau described as a close personal friend.

For those counting, that’s two separate ethics commissioner who have found @JustinTrudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act. First, for his Aga Khan vacation; now for interfering with a Justice Minister over political considerations. #cdnpoli — David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) August 14, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

