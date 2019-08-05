One person injured after another Toronto shooting

One Toronto man has been left with gun shot wounds following a sudden shooting late Monday evening.

The incident occurred at around 7:00 pm on Scarlett Rd & Braeburn Ave. sending many people fleeing the area following the sound of multiple gun shots, say Toronto Police.

Police are currently on scene investigating and report that at least one person has been left with gunshot wounds.

SHOOTING:

Scarlett Rd & Braeburn Ave

– Multiple gunshots heard

– People seen running from area

– 2 vehicles seen fleeing

– Reports of person shot

– Police O/S

– Victim located, suffering from gunshot wounds

– Injuries not life threatening#GO1479734

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 6, 2019

Witnesses say they saw two vehicles take off with the suspects following the gunshots. As such, the suspects are still at large.

This latest shooting comes at the tail end of a particularly violent long weekend in Toronto that saw at least 16 gun-related injuries.

Thankfully, in this victim’s case, the wounds are not life threatening, say police.