Ford government opens up cannabis market to retailers

Ontario is getting rid of the cap on the number of cannabis shops that can be owned by private retailers. CBC News has confirmed that the Ford government “will be issuing approximately 20 new cannabis store authorizations starting in April 2020.”

BREAKING: Ontario is poised to throw its cannabis retail market wide open. Ford government sources tell me the province will lift the cap on the number of private retail outlets. Individual companies will be allowed to own up to 75 retail stores. Story to come shortly #onpoli — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) December 12, 2019

Attorney General Doug Downey issued a press release that read:

“In response to the federal government’s decision to legalize cannabis, our government is determined to open the cannabis market as responsibly as possible. We have said all along that opening more legal stores is the most effective way to combat the illicit market, protect our kids and keep our communities safe.”

The new, retailer-friendly approach begins January 6th, when the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario will start accepting applications from potential retailers.

