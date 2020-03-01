Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has quit the race to become the nominee to run against President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.

This, reportedly, had to do with the loss in South Carolina, particularly amongst black Democrats. This, however, may come as quite a shock, as Buttigieg had previously performed strongly in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

Buttigieg was the first openly gay major presidential candidate and at one point was considered a strong contender to beat frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Buttigieg was the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Buttigieg could play kingmaker if the race comes down to the wire as he picked up delegates while in the contest.