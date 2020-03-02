American News

Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden after dropping out of presidential race

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is planning to endorse Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential race according to The New York Times. This comes just a day after Buttigieg’s withdrawal from the race and as the moderate wing of the Democratic Party united around the former Vice President to ensure the win for the Democratic nomination over Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg’s endorsement is reportedly being brought forth in Dallas at a Biden campaign on Monday. This follows the dropout of another candidate, Amy Klobucher who is now showing her support to Biden as well and plans on attending the event in Dallas. On Monday, Senate majority leader Harry Reid also endorsed Biden.

Buttigieg aimed to be seen as a representative of generational change. He has rarely had bad things to say about Biden. The former Mayor brought his campaign towards the centre and made stronger arguments against Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Buttigieg previously made the argument that Sanders could not win over President Trump because he is too far left. He is giving his support to Biden as voters are too divided to keep Sanders from moving forward. He also feared that a nomination for him would put the Democrats’ House majority in jeopardy as well as state-level elections.

Buttigieg was able to win 26 delegations during the four early states. The biggest help Buttigieg could give to Biden is most likely his strong fund-raising base. Buttigieg was able to raise more than Biden during every period of fundraising in 2019.

Buttigieg’s fund-raisers and donors were being contacted by Biden’s staff members just hours after his withdrawal. While Representative Don Beyer quickly showed new support to Biden many others said they would most likely show their support in the future but are hesitant to do so now after suggesting he was too old to take the win over President Trump.

