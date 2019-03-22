Priest stabbed on live television at St. Joseph’s Oratory this morning during mass

At approximately 8:30 am, an attacker stabbed a Montreal priest during a live televised mass at St. Joseph’s Oratory.
Montreal police say one individual has been placed under arrest and the priest is currently in the hospital. He has sustained minor injuries.
The 9-1-1 call was made at 8:40 am when reports that Father Claude Grou was stabbed during mass.
The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers:
The attack was captured on a livestream provided by the oratory,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed himself on Twitter, while wishing Fr. Grou a swift recovery.
The is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.