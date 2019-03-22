Priest stabbed on live television at St. Joseph’s Oratory this morning during mass



At approximately 8:30 am, an attacker stabbed a Montreal priest during a live televised mass at St. Joseph’s Oratory.

Montreal police say one individual has been placed under arrest and the priest is currently in the hospital. He has sustained minor injuries.

The 9-1-1 call was made at 8:40 am when reports that Father Claude Grou was stabbed during mass.

The following video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers:

The attack was captured on a livestream provided by the oratory,

Le père Claude Grou, recteur de l'@osjmr a été poignardé en pleine messe ce matin. Son état de santé est stable. Toutes nos prières l'accompagnent. https://t.co/2EM5K5Wewt via @lp_lapresse — Diocèse de Montréal (@diocesemontreal) March 22, 2019 Translation: Father Claude grou, Rector of the was stabbed in the middle of the mass this morning. His State of health is stable. All our prayers accompany him.

A photo of Fr. Claude Grou from the church Facebook page

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed himself on Twitter, while wishing Fr. Grou a swift recovery.

What a horrible attack at Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal this morning. Father Claude Grou, Canadians are thinking of you and wishing you a swift recovery. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2019

Police arrested this man at oratory following stabbing of a priest this morning @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/H8hr6vPr5c — Rob Lurie (@RLurieCTV) March 22, 2019

The is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.