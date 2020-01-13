Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada

The BBC has reported that the Queen has agreed to a “period of transition” wherein Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will split their time between the UK and Canada part-time.

The Queen stated that she was “entirely supportive” of the couple’s move, but that the two “would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family.”

The Evening Standard has also reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to put the hefty security bill for the couple on Canadian taxpayer’s dime. That has been disputed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, though, who has denied whether or not Ottawa has made a decision to help cover the bill.

The security would demand round-the-clock protection while they stay in the country, which could cost Canada “an estimated £1 million, which would equal out to roughly $1.6 million Canadian dollars.

The full statement reads as follows:

Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.



My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.



Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.



It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days. Her Majesty The Queen