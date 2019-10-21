Prominent Conservative Lisa Raitt loses Milton seat

Lisa Raitt is the Conservative incumbent candidate for Milton in Ontario. Raitt has most recently served as the Conservative Party’s Deputy Leader and has been a Member of Parliament for over a decade.

Throughout her time in politics, Raitt has held positions in Stephan Harper’s cabinet, as well as Ambrose’s and Harper’s shadow cabinet. Under Prime Minister Harper, Raitt held numerous roles as the Minister of Natural Resources, the Minister of Labour, and the Minister of Transport.

After Harper’s resignation as Conservative Leader, Raitt ran in the party’s leadership contest, losing to Andrew Scheer. Raitt has also reportedly considered running for the premiership of Ontario, first after Tim Hudak’s resignation, and again, after Patrick Brown’s sexual misconduct scandal.

In Milton, Raitt was up against former Olympic athlete, Adam van Koeverden, who won gold in kayaking in the 2004 summer Olympics in Athens. Van Koeverden is a popular figure, having a street named after him in his hometown of Oakville.