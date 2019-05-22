First Nations protestor calls Trudeau a “liar and weak leader” at Vancouver event

As expected, the Prime Minister was trolled by anti-pipeline protestors today in Vancouver.
Trudeau was appearing at a fundraising event at the Opus Hotel today when a member of the Tseil-Waututh Nation named Will George told him he was a “liar and a weak leader.”
According to Global News, George said, “Our waters, those are our spiritual highways. You have no right to do that to us.”
Trudeau pointed out that not all First Nations are against the pipeline and told the protester that he was welcome to stay and to give his best to those outside.
Outside, a truck with a Jumbotron played the message: “Trudeau, no pipelines in a climate emergency.”
Protestors were heard shouting, “This will be fucking war,” and “this is fucking bullshit,” as one Twitter user alleged that a 75-year-old woman was injured by Vancouver Police.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.