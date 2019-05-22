First Nations protestor calls Trudeau a “liar and weak leader” at Vancouver event

As expected, the Prime Minister was trolled by anti-pipeline protestors today in Vancouver.

Trudeau was appearing at a fundraising event at the Opus Hotel today when a member of the Tseil-Waututh Nation named Will George told him he was a “liar and a weak leader.”

Video of First Nations protestor calling Justin Trudeau a "liar and a weak leader" in Vancouver today.#cdnpoli #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/bfMU15nFWJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 22, 2019

According to Global News, George said, “Our waters, those are our spiritual highways. You have no right to do that to us.”

Trudeau pointed out that not all First Nations are against the pipeline and told the protester that he was welcome to stay and to give his best to those outside.

Outside, a truck with a Jumbotron played the message: “Trudeau, no pipelines in a climate emergency.”

Protestors were heard shouting, “This will be fucking war,” and “this is fucking bullshit,” as one Twitter user alleged that a 75-year-old woman was injured by Vancouver Police.

Unfortunately, after a very loud but peaceful protest/action at ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ fundraiser luncheon; this young man/ #VPD officer I witnessed him due a double leg takedown on a 75 year old peaceful woman. Completely uncalled for. #Shameful elder abuse! #Cdnpoli #StopTMX pic.twitter.com/46EwXzagTY — Jane LeBreton (@JaneLeBreton64) May 22, 2019

This is a breaking story and will be updated.