Quebec train derailment may have been intentional: source

CN Railway is investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome in Quebec.

The derailment happened at roughly 12:45 am Wednesday night. Sainte-Marie Salome is roughly an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.

“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.

A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.

“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.

CN is currently investigating the situation with a team on the ground.

