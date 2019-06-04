Missing 4-year-old Manitoba boy found

Update: On Tuesday, the boy was located

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old Manitoba boy.

Josiah Monias was last seen at 10 am CT (11 ET) at an apartment building in Thompson, MB.

He is described as having short dark hair, with a tail in the back.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RCMP at 204-677-6909.