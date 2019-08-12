RCMP confirm that murder suspects committed suicide

RCMP have officially confirmed that the two bodies found in northern Manitoba last week belong to Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod.

A completed autopsy on the two bodies confirm their identity, and the results have found that the teens committed suicide by gun.

“While both individuals were deceased for a number of days before they were found, the exact time and date of their deaths are not known,” RCMP said in a news release.

“However, there are strong indications that they had been alive for a few days since last seen in July and during the extensive search efforts in the Gillam area.”

According to CBC, two firearms were also found in proximity, and police are attempting to discover whether the guns were in relation to the British Columbia homicides.

RCMP also believe that both men were dead for an unknown number of days before being discovered.

