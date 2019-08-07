RCMP confirm two bodies found—believed to be Canada manhunt suspects

The RCMP has given an update on the search in the Gillam, Manitoba area for two British Columbian murder suspects.

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam MacLeod have sent Canadian law enforcement on a trying chase through rough terrain for weeks now. On Wednesday, the RCMP gave more details about the current status of the manhunt, as many wondered if the trail has gone cold.

The last information made public was that the RCMP had deployed an underwater diving team to search a northern Manitoba river following a lead that came in the Friday prior.

According to the RCMP, helicopter operators discovered a damaged aluminum boat while looking for the two manhunt suspects in the thick woodland area surrounding Gillam, Manitoba. The boat was located on the shore of the Nelson River.

That development came after a dismal week in the investigation that saw all efforts turn out fruitless and the number of officers on the case reduced. Now, RCMP has now announced a breakthrough.

After specialized RCMP searched high probability areas, at 10 am this morning, RCMP officers located two male bodies one kilometre from where the items were found. At this time, RCMP believe that these are the bodies of the two murder suspects.

