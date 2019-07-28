Reports of shots fired in Manitoba as police search for manhunt suspects

Update: Manitoba RCMP say that “All efforts are being made in York Landing to apprehend two individuals matching the description of the suspects. The safety of community members is our priority. We remind residents to stay inside & check all doors & windows to ensure they are closed & locked.”
According to TPM contributor Spencer Fernando, there are reports on social media that the two young murder suspects involved in a nationwide manhunt, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, may have been involved in an incident with gunfire this evening.
Watch video from CHEK News here:
Some on social media have claimed that the suspects have been caught, but RCMP Manitoba have stated that there is no one in custody as of yet.
Andrea Ross of CBC tweeted the following: “I just spoke with Judy Sinclair, a woman who lives in York Landing. She says a police helicopter is hovering outside her house. I could hear it over the phone. She says people have been told to stay inside.”
Chief Leroy Constant of the York Factory First Nation released a statement that said the search continues with “dogs and heavily armoured officers.”
The suspects’ new location was discovered by a community patrol group known as the Bear Clan Patrol:
After a thorough & exhaustive search, #rcmpmb has not been able to substantiate the tip in York Landing. RCMP resources will continue to be in the York Landing & Gillam areas.
We thank the community for their patience & understanding & ask them to continue to be vigilant.— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 29, 2019