Reports of shots fired in Manitoba as police search for manhunt suspects

According to TPM contributor Spencer Fernando, there are reports on social media that the two young murder suspects involved in a nationwide manhunt, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, may have been involved in an incident with gunfire this evening.

Some on social media have claimed that the suspects have been caught, but RCMP Manitoba have stated that there is no one in custody as of yet.

Andrea Ross of CBC tweeted the following: “I just spoke with Judy Sinclair, a woman who lives in York Landing. She says a police helicopter is hovering outside her house. I could hear it over the phone. She says people have been told to stay inside.”

Chief Leroy Constant of the York Factory First Nation released a statement that said the search continues with “dogs and heavily armoured officers.”

The suspects’ new location was discovered by a community patrol group known as the Bear Clan Patrol:

