Suicide at Alberta Legislature leads to lockdown

Editor’s Note: If you need help, or know someone who does, please call Alberta’s Mental Health Helpline: 1-877-303-2642.

According to a source on the scene, there has been a suicide at the Alberta Legislature. The interruption has prompted the Legislature to be delayed, as the Legislature buildings are on lockdown.

“I hate to interrupt, however there is an issue that is important to the assembly,” said speaker Nathan Cooper said to the assembly after being notified by security. “I’d just like to take a five-minute recess. If both members of the assembly want to pop into their respective lounges, I’d be happy to provide an update in a moment.”

Members of the assembly left the chamber at 3:15 p.m, according to a source.

Due to the safety and security, the house is adjourning until 7:30 p.m. #Ableg #abpoli — Catherine Griwkowsky (@CGriwkowsky) December 2, 2019

According to a source on the scene, a suicide took place on the steps of The Legislative Assembly of Alberta in Edmonton.

“Both buildings are in lockdown right now. Nobody can come in or out,” said the anonymous source on the scene.

Saddened by the tragic event that occurred outside the Legislature this afternoon.



Our hearts go out to the victim’s family & loved ones.



If you need help, or know someone who does, please call Alberta’s Mental Health Helpline: 1-877-303-2642. https://t.co/X0unvBx5yX — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) December 2, 2019

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney condolences at around 5 p.m.

“Saddened by the tragic event that occurred outside the Legislature this afternoon,” he said in a tweet. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family & loved ones.”

NDP Leader Rachel Notley tweeted similar sentiments.

“My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual involved in today’s tragic incident,” she said in a tweet.

According to information from the Alberta Legislature library, this isn’t the first instance of someone taking their life at the building.

In October 1977, Guenter Hummel entered the building with a gun in his bag. He proceeded into the office of culture minister Horst Schmid’s office, where he killed Scmid’s secretary who was Hummel’s former girlfriend, then killing himself.