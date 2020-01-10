Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

Canadian rock music legend and rock and roll Hall of Famer Neil Peart has passed away, according to his family.

The drummer, who passed away in his Santa Monica, California home earlier this week at the age of 67, was one of the most influential and innovative drummers of his time.

According to a family spokesperson, Peart died after a battle with brain cancer.

"Dancing fires on the beach

Singing songs together

Though it's just a memory

Some memories last forever"

— "Lakeside Park," @rushtheband



Neil Peart

1952 – 2020 pic.twitter.com/HMkXMPFx5H — CBC Music (@CBCMusic) January 10, 2020

Peart’s influence on the genre was undeniable. Peart was a recipient of numerous awards for his drumming and lyricism—primarily for his writing role in Rush—including being inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame for 1983, making him the youngest drummer ever honoured.

The Ontario native joined Rush in 1974, winning seven total Grammys, as well as numerous Juno awards. The band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994, and the Rock and Roll hall of fame in 2013.