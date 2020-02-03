Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer

American broadcasting legend and conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh has just announced on his radio program that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The Hill’s Joe Concha tweeted out the terrible news Monday afternoon. According to Concha, Limbaugh says that “there will be days he won’t be able to be there due to treatment.”

Rush Limbaugh just announced on his radio program he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Says there will be days he won't be able to be there due to treatment… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

Limbaugh is the host of the radio program The Rush Limbaugh Show which has been airing since 1988. He is 69-years-old.

