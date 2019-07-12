Somali-Canadian journalist killed in Somali hotel attack

Hodan Nalayeh, a Somali-Canadian journalist who once resided in the Toronto Area, was killed in a hotel attack in Somalia, according to a Mogadishu-based Radio station.

According to the CBC, Global Affairs Canada has yet to confirm Nalayeh’s death.

Nalayeh travelled to desolate areas in Somalia to report and help on the ongoing droughts in the area, and how it’s affecting people.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.