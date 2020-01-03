Some Ontario public high school boards to go on fourth one-day strike

Some Ontario students will be missing class, as some Ontario public high schools prepare to go on a one-day strike on January 8th.

According to a press release issued on Friday by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation(OSSTF), the job action will affect the following eight school boards.

Algoma District School Board

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

Greater Essex County District School Board

Avon Maitland District School Board

District School Board of Niagara

Limestone District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board

The latest labour action follows one-day walkouts by the union on Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

OSSTF/FEESO, founded in 1919, has over 60,000 members across Ontario.

They include public high school teachers, occasional teachers, educational assistants, continuing education teachers and instructors, early childhood educators, psychologists, secretaries, speech-language pathologists, social workers, plant support personnel, university support staff, and many others in education.

The current dispute between the union and the government largely revolves around union demands to cancel planned increases to class size, mandatory e-learning, and increase salaries by 2% rather than the 1% the Ford government has proposed.