Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement

On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors and blockaders across Canada.

The protestors have blocked St. George Street at the corner of Wilcox, chanting “How do you spell racist? RCMP!” and “We want our land back!”

Joining the anti-pipeline protestors were representatives from Israeli Apartheid Week, who unfurled a large banner in support of their cause.

Speaking at the protest was Professor Uahikea Maile from the Centre of Indigenous Politics at the U of Toronto. Professor Maile led a chant of “Reconciliation is dead.”

He went on to claim that reconciliation promoted “indigenous elimination,” “dispossession” and “genocide.”

The protests and blockades throughout Canada that have been going on since February 6, 2020 began as a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in northern British Columbia that was set up to oppose the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.

Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and the majority of hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.

Recently, the Trudeau government announced they had a new deal with the Wet’suwet’en chiefs, but the illegal actions continue.