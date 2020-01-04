Supporters of Iranian terrorist clash with counter-protestors in downtown Toronto

Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Toronto, A Canadian Islamic organization called Mahdi Youth Society (MY Society) held a vigil for “heroes of Islam” Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iraqi paramilitary chief.

Photo: Beth Baisch

The pro-Iranian regime vigil was met by counter-protestors who flew pre-regime Iranian flags, American flags, and chanted “Terrorists go home!” Supporters of the “heroes of Islam” held up enlarged photos of Al-Muhandis and Soleimani.

Photo: Beth Baisch

One pro-terrorist demonstrator held up a sign that read “D J Trump is the real terrorist.” Others flew Hezbollah flags. They chanted “Down with USA and Israel” and “We stand for peace.” The two groups were mostly separated by the heavy police presence on the ground.

One Iranian counter-protestor, Nasser Pooli, was irate with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and mocked him for praying in a mosque. “We don’t need you to go to Iranian stores, Mr. Trudeau. Clean up this shit. Clean up your mess.” He also accused the pro-Iranian terrorist demonstrators of being paid to hold the vigil.

Photo: Beth Baisch

The demonstration and counter-demonstration continued with no signs of slowing down and there were tense moments on the ground. At least one physical altercation occurred between members of the two groups.

As the clashes continued, Senator Linda Frum tweeted out that she hopes “2020 will be the year the Trudeau government lives up to its pledge to list the #IRGC as a terrorist entity. This ‘vigil’ in the streets of Toronto is a protest in support of Iranian regime sponsored terror.

Photo: Beth Baisch

This is a breaking story and will be updated.