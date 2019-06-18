Toronto Police responding to bomb threats at “numerous” post-secondary campuses

According to Toronto Police, there have been “numerous bomb threats to post-secondary campuses throughout the city.”

The @TorontoPolice Service is responding to numerous bomb threats to post-secondary campuses throughout the city. We're investigating & working w/ schools to evacuate where necessary. Anyone who has received a threat or has info on the investigation is asked to call police. ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 18, 2019

Toronto Police say they are working with schools to evacuate where necessary.

In a tweet, the Toronto Police say that there are 4 schools, and a total of 10 campuses involved in the bomb threats.

Police say the threats are similar in nature, and are at reportedly at Humber College, Ryerson University, George Brown College, and OCAD University.

According to the George Brown College Twitter, the bomb threat was sent via “a threatening email.“

Update – 4 schools / 10 campuses involved.

– first call to @torontopolice 8:54am

– threats all similar in nature

– these calls are taken very seriously@OCAD @GBCollege @RyersonU @HumberCollege ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 18, 2019

According to the official Ryerson University Twitter, the investigation at the Chang School has completed, and the school has re-opened.

Toronto Police Service has completed their investigation and given the all clear. The Chang School has re-opened. — Ryerson University (@RyersonU) June 18, 2019

The remainder of the schools have been cleared, and are all planning on reopening.