Toronto Police responding to bomb threats at “numerous” post-secondary campuses

According to Toronto Police, there have been “numerous bomb threats to post-secondary campuses throughout the city.”
Toronto Police say they are working with schools to evacuate where necessary.
In a tweet, the Toronto Police say that there are 4 schools, and a total of 10 campuses involved in the bomb threats.
Police say the threats are similar in nature, and are at reportedly at Humber College, Ryerson University, George Brown College, and OCAD University.
According to the George Brown College Twitter, the bomb threat was sent via “a threatening email.“
According to the official Ryerson University Twitter, the investigation at the Chang School has completed, and the school has re-opened.
The remainder of the schools have been cleared, and are all planning on reopening.