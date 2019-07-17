Torrential rain wreaks havoc on Toronto streets

Rainy days aren’t fun when they go this way. Hard torrential rains have caused flooding across the Greater Toronto Area, forcing the TTC to close at least one subway station.

According to CityNews, Kipling Avenue was closed Bethridge Road and Belfield Road, as well as part of Highway 401 at Kipling was also submerged.

Torrential rains caused flooding on several roadways across the GTA and forced the TTC to close at least one subway station.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: Trains are not stopping eastbound at Jane due to flooding. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 17, 2019

Kipling Avenue was closed between Bethridge Road and Belfield Road while a portion of Highway 401 at Kipling was also said to be underwater.

Intense flooding on northwest Toronto roads and highways includes the EB401 off-ramp to Islington. A car was stuck in this water earlier, flooded up to its windows. Occupants got out safely. Flood water now up to the top of the concrete dividers. @680NEWS @680NEWStraffic pic.twitter.com/edivY4IarB — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) July 17, 2019

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has warned that all shorelines, rivers, and streams should be considered “hazardous” at the moment, as heavy rain will increase water levels.

