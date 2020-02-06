Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is ‘promising nominations’ for support

Conservative MP Scott Reid alleged on Twitter that a Conservative leadership campaign is offering nominations in exchange for support.

Reid stated that “this tactic is highly divisive, and has no place in a leadership campaign that should be characterized by civility.”

The other implication is that this alleged shady dealing would result in retribution on Conservative MPs who didn’t support this leadership candidate if they win the leadership contest.

1/2 I'm alarmed to hear from some of my Caucus colleagues that one CPC leadership campaign is promising nominations to its supporters, including in incumbent-held ridings. The implication: sitting MPs who make the wrong leadership choice will later be removed. #cdnpoli #cpcldr — Scott Reid (@ScottReidCPC) February 6, 2020

Top leadership candidates Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu quickly disavowed the tactic.

MacKay spoke out on Twitter that his campaign never offered the quid pro quo and that they “absolutely disavow this practice.”

We absolutely disavow this practice. Strong parties are built by strong and engaged members and EDAs with fair and open nominations. https://t.co/Z6eanjoxN5 — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) February 6, 2020

O’Toole said that this was “an absolute insult to the grassroots members and the principles of fairness and democracy.”

If true, this is shocking. It would be an absolute insult to the grassroots members and the principles of fairness and democracy.



This is old-school politics that has no place in a modern Conservative Party. https://t.co/6o2UesPTQm — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) February 6, 2020

Marilyn Gladu thanked Reid for bringing this allegation to light. She went on to say that “it should not be used as a tactic to barter support!”

Thank you Scott for bringing this to light. I disavow this practice. It is for National Council in conjunction with grass roots members to define the nomination process requirements . It should not be used as a tactic to barter support ! — Marilyn Gladu (@MPMarilynGladu) February 6, 2020

Reid did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post Millennial.