Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is ‘promising nominations’ for support

Conservative MP Scott Reid alleged on Twitter that a Conservative leadership campaign is offering nominations in exchange for support.
Reid stated that “this tactic is highly divisive, and has no place in a leadership campaign that should be characterized by civility.”
The other implication is that this alleged shady dealing would result in retribution on Conservative MPs who didn’t support this leadership candidate if they win the leadership contest.
Top leadership candidates Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu quickly disavowed the tactic.
MacKay spoke out on Twitter that his campaign never offered the quid pro quo and that they “absolutely disavow this practice.”
O’Toole said that this was “an absolute insult to the grassroots members and the principles of fairness and democracy.”
Marilyn Gladu thanked Reid for bringing this allegation to light. She went on to say that “it should not be used as a tactic to barter support!”
Reid did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post Millennial.