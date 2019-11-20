Canadian News

Trudeau announces new cabinet

Justin Trudeau has announced his new cabinet for the 43rd Parliament. Despite there being a great deal of speculation as to who would be included in the cabinet, there has only been insignificant change.
Nico Johnson
2 mins read

One of the more noteworthy changes is that Chrystia Freeland has been moved from her position as Minister of Foreign Affairs to her new position as the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs. She will also serve as the Deputy Prime Minister: a position that was first created by Justin Trudeau’s father, Pierre, and was done away with by Stephen Harper.

This will give Freeland broad power across the government and will only fuel speculation that she is being lined up as Trudeau’s successor. Quebec MP Francois-Philippe Champagne has replaced Freeland in the Foreign Affairs position.

The darling of the right, Catherine McKenna has been moved out of her position as Minister for the Environment. McKenna’s removal will delight the Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney, who has previously demanded that McKenna leave her position for the sake of national unity. The Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, Johnathan Wilkinson, is expected to take over McKenna’s position.

Despite Bill Morneau being heavily criticized for running deficits, and also being attacked for “elitist” campaign posters, he will continue to remain in his position as finance minister.

Due to Trudeau’s woeful results in western Canada, the prime minister was unable to select a member of parliament who was from Alberta or Saskatchewan to serve in his cabinet. Trudeau has also declined to bring in a senator to represent western Canada. As a result of this, the Prairies will be entirely unrepresented in Canada’s executive.

Aside from the names previously mentioned, here is the list of other cabinet transitions, as listed by the CBC:

  • Ahmed Hussen, going to families, children and social development.
  • Melanie Joly, to economic development and official languages, in charge of regional development agencies.
  • Bernadette Jordan, to fisheries and oceans.
  • Catherine McKenna, to infrastructure and communities.
  • Dominic LeBlanc, now president of the Queen’s privy council, chair of the operations committee.
  • Joyce Murray, to digital government.
  • Mary Ng, to small business export promotion and international trade.
  • Carla Qualtrough, to employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.
  • Filomena Tassi, to labour.
