Trudeau-appointed senator resigns from post during election

Senator André Pratte formally announced his resignation from the senate while election results are being broadcasted.

He made his announcement public in a letter published to Twitter.

André Pratte resigns from the Senate



On October 10th, I sent my letter of resignation to Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada. My resignation from the Senate is effective tonight, Monday October 21st, at 9 :30 PM, Eastern Time. pic.twitter.com/68qdedS6TQ — Andre Pratte (@apratte) October 22, 2019

In his letter, Pratte says that he specifically chose this time to resign, rather than earlier, because he did not want his resignation to impact the election in anyway and so that he did not distract from the campaign

He also says that his 3 ½ years on Senate have shown him that he lacks both the skills and motivation to follow through with the task Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau had given him when he was appointed in 2016.

He says that it is saddening to betray the trust Trudeau had in him, but that it would be a greater betrayal to continue on in a position for which he is unfit.

