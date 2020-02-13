Trudeau government offers to meet anti-pipeline protestors if they end rail blockade

The Trudeau government is attempting to end anti-pipeline protests that have led to rail service being delayed or cancelled across the country.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller has asked for a Saturday meeting with Mohawk protesters who claim to be supporting the Wet’suwet’en first nation and oppose the building of a pipeline in northern B.C.

All he asks in return is for them to stop their blockades.

City News 1130 reports that “the demonstrations are having a severe impact on the Canadian economy, according to Ryan Greer, senior director, transportation and infrastructure policy with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

‘They’re losing sales, curtailing production and having to make challenging business decisions … It’s up to government to take charge here and demonstrate that Canada is a reliable supply-chain partner that the rule of law will be enforced.'”

The blockade of the Toronto, Ottawa Montreal corridor is a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.

Despite the blockade and the protests being held across the nation, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.