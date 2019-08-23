Trudeau shuffles deputy ministers

Prime Minister Trudeau has shuffled a number of senior civil servants as a result of the retirement of Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, John Knubley.

David Akin of Global News was first to break the news on Twitter today:

As part of the shuffle, Stephen Lucas becomes the Deputy Minister of Health Canada; Christine Hogan, the former National Security Advisor to Trudeau, becomes Deputy Minister of Environment Canada. Simon Kennedy is in as the new Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

The Prime Minister congratulated Knubley on his retirement from public service.