Trump calls for peace with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for peace with Iran in an address to the nation following the Iranian bombing of two U.S. military bases.

“As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump started his address with, going on to say that Iran appeared “to be standing down.”

Trump stated that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

“The time has come for the UK, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal and work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place”

Trump, has campaigned strongly on ensuring that the United States does not engage in “endless war,” also tweeting shortly after the missile attack that “all is well!”

Trump did not mention the crash of a Ukrainian flight in Iran that took the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians.