Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked—racist and anti-Semitic messages tweeted

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has had his account hacked by a malicious individual or organization. The perpetrator tweeted several cryptic, anti-Semitic, and racist tweets from the @jack account including one using the N-word, and one claiming that “Hitler was innocent” and spreading a message about wanting “every Jew gassed.”

The tweets have since been deleted, and Twitter has released a statement about the incident.

We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

It took about 30 minutes for the @jack Twitter account to get properly under control again. This has led some to openly question the viability of the platform leading up to two very important elections in North America.

Between bots, trolls and abuse, I’ve been skeptical about @Twitter as a viable platform for some time now. But the fact it took the platform’s owner (@jack) about 30 min to get his hacked account under control is deeply problematic, and makes me worry as an elected official. — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) August 30, 2019

The implications of this hack are serious, to say the least. If the CEO of Twitter can be compromised in such a way, then so too could the accounts of world leaders.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.