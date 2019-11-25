Twitter suspends journalist Andy Ngo

Prominent journalist Andy Ngo, who is the Editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, has been temporarily suspended from Twitter following a response tweet to human rights campaigner, Clinton Foundation operator, and political heir Chelsea Clinton regarding trans murder rates.

The tweet by Clinton highlights the deaths of more than 150 trans people who “have been murdered in the U.S.” since 2013, “the majority black transgender women.”

The post included a quoted tweet and a video by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC.) “On #TDoR2019 (trans day of remembrance,) we remember and honor the lives lost, hold their loved ones in our hearts and must commit to doing all we can to end this epidemic of violence and hate.

Since 2013, more than 150 trans people have been murdered in the U.S., the majority Black transgender women. On #TDoR2019, we remember and honor the lives lost, hold their loved ones in our hearts and must commit to doing all we can to end this epidemic of violence and hate. https://t.co/c1pYPPmpxD — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 20, 2019

In response, Ngo tweeted the following:

“The US is one of the safest countries for trans people. The murder rate of trans victims is actually lower than that for cis population. Also, who is behind the murders? Mostly black men.”

Twitter employees deemed Ngo’s tweet violated the Twitter Rules, specifically for their rules against hateful conduct.

In response to the suspension, Ngo provided comment to The Post Millennial: “Stating a verifiable empirical claim with no value judgement attached is determined to be ‘hateful conduct’ by Twitter. The platform most used by journalists to communicate and counter ‘fake news’ also actively punishes individuals for communicating truths when they are deemed politically inconvenient.”

The stat that Ngo is citing does, in fact, come from the HRC’s own numbers.

As outlined by Federalist writer Chad Felix Greene, the black community’s issues with transphobia are amongst the worst in the country, along with the Hispanic community. Greene uses data made available from HRC reports in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019.

“Of the 118 listed cases from 2015 to 2019, 52 have known murderers. The above chart reveals that the racial identity of the victim and the murderer seem entirely irrelevant to the murder motivation,” writes Greene.

“While 67 percent of the victims are indeed black, and the majority are trans women, as reported, the majority of their killers are black as well. This is true for white victims and a single Native American victim who was murdered by a Native American killer. In the 2016 case of Brandi Bledsoe, the murderers were both black and white and were also trans women.”

These stats are backed up by individual cases as well. Detroit, for example, is a city which has ranked amongst the highest in violence for decades. As documented by BuzzFeed: “Nowhere do the violence and homicides [against trans women] appear as concentrated as the Palmer Park area in Detroit” Detroit is 84 percent black in demographics, with the majority of crime being black-on-black.