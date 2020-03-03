Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario

Ontario has confirmed that there are two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Ontario up to 20.

The total number of confirmed cases in Canada has risen to 29 cases, with 1 person in Quebec and 8 people in British Columbia.

There is some positive news, however. Three patients who had been infected with the virus have had their cases “resolved,” with no confirmed fatalities.

Total number of confirmed infections, deaths, and recoveries (Source: John Hopkins)

All of these cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.

All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70.

So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have died.