U.S. Virgin Islands sues estate of Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands is suing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein for the sex trafficking hundreds of women and girls to his private island, Little St. James.

BREAKING: US Virgin Islands sues Jeffrey Epstein estate for sex trafficking hundreds of women and girls to his island in the Caribbean for decades, some only as old as 11 and 12 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2020

Reuters reports that “the complaint filed by Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George significantly broadens the scope of Epstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, saying it occurred as recently as 2018 and targeted girls as young as 11 or 12.”

The complaint states that Epstein “trafficked, raped, sexually assaulted and held captive underage girls and young women.”

According to complaint, Epstein kept computerized tabs on underage girls who lived in or near the Virgin Islands. He would use this database to select girls and transport them to his private island.

His estate is estimated to be worth $577 million.

Epstein died on Aug. 10 in his Manhattan jail cell. He was 66.

