Veterans monument vandalized in Toronto following Remembrance Day

The cenotaph that stands outside Toronto’s Old City Hall has been vandalized with spray paint. The inscription the spray paint made out, was “ye broke faith.”

This comes less than 24 hours after Remembrance Day.

The Toronto police have been investigating the vandalism since 7:00 in the morning.

#BREAKING: Someone has vandalized Toronto Old City Hall's cenotaph overnight. Hundreds gathered yesterday around the cenotaph for Remembrance Day. @CP24 has a crew on scene and will provide you with the latest. pic.twitter.com/emrrkZSCoz — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) November 12, 2019

The writing itself bears resemblance to the poem “In Flanders Fields, by the Canadain poet John McCrae. In the last stanza, McCrae writes “the torch; be yours to hold it high, If ye break faith with us who die.”

Old City Hall Cenotaph was vandalized, only hours after Canadians stood to honour those who fought in wars and paid the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today. Absolutely disgusting.



Please don’t share the images. #Toronto #RemembranceDay #WeRemember — Mike Hollands (@CPCEHollands) November 12, 2019

Although the culprit and their intentions remain unclear, the message is evidence that there is a message behind this vandalism.