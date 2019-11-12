Veterans monument vandalized in Toronto following Remembrance Day

The cenotaph that stands outside Toronto’s Old City Hall has been vandalized with spray paint. The inscription the spray paint made out, was “ye broke faith.”
This comes less than 24 hours after Remembrance Day.
The Toronto police have been investigating the vandalism since 7:00 in the morning.
The writing itself bears resemblance to the poem “In Flanders Fields, by the Canadain poet John McCrae. In the last stanza, McCrae writes “the torch; be yours to hold it high, If ye break faith with us who die.”
Although the culprit and their intentions remain unclear, the message is evidence that there is a message behind this vandalism.