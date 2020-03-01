Wet’suwet’en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government

The Trudeau government and the Wet’suwet’en chiefs have reached an agreement regarding the Coastal GasLink pipeline, according to CTV News.

This comes after weeks of crippling protests, which have paralyzed Canadian infrastructure across multiple provinces.

Despite coming to this agreement, the government would not go into further detail, saying it had to first be reviewed by the Wet’suwet’en people.

As well as this, the government has said that these negotiations would help solve future protests such as this in the future. The hereditary chiefs, however, still have not granted their consent.

This may mean the success of the negations are futile, as the hereditary chiefs hold a significant voice in this debate—despite the fact they are unelected, unaccountable, and oppose the majority of the Wet’suwet’en who would like to see this pipeline being built.