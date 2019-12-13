British business offers workers ‘hangover days’

A British business gives it workers “hangover days” which allows them to stay home when they’ve knocked back a few too many. I tell you this reporter could use that policy, STAT. Canada, what’s the holdup?

The Audit Lab, a marketing agency is based out of Bolton, England and currently has ten employees.

Ellie Entwhistle, 19, is a senior digital PR Manager at The Audit Lab and told CTV News, “You just use them as and when you need them.” she said. “I’ve probably had about five this year, three with work colleagues and two when out with friends.”

Entwhistle’s job requires networking with clients which often means going out and getting sauced. When you have to work the next morning you’re likely to leave the event prematurely as one is wont to do.

The hangover days provide flexibility which allows them to stay later, perhaps a better shot at solidifying partnerships with potential clients. This also allows for more transparency with the boss meaning you don’t have to call in “sick” when actually you’re just feeling like a sack of wet hair from the boozin.’ Heck, we’ve all been there.

The Audit Lab regular working hours are 10 am to 4 pm, not bad. What’s better still is the staff get unlimited holidays and six-month pay reviews. I need to quit this gig.

“You create a massive barrier when you lie to your manager,” Entwhistle said. “If people start to take the mick (abuse the system), the perk will start being taken away. You can use them when you need them.”

According to Entwhistle if you take a hangover day you’re still required to work from home, but that couch ain’t half bad. “Grab your laptop and grab the duvet,” Entwhistle added.

Lee Frame, a co-founder of The Audit Lab said the hangover days are part of a “three-pronged attack.” “We wanted our staff to come into work on a Monday,” he said. “It’s great for staff attrition and retention.”

Bolton is in the NorthWest of England and is close to Manchester a much larger city which makes it difficult to retain employees Frame explained.

Frame felt the policy didn’t encourage excessive drinking as much as it encouraged trust and respect. “We go to conferences, alcohol is often a part of it. We’d be remiss to think that people don’t drink through the week,” he said. “It’s a perk, a work-from-home today kind of thing.”

Entwhistle confirmed that you don’t have to be a drinker to be eligible for hangover days. “It’s for anyone who’s had a late night,” she said.

Sign me up.

