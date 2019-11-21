Buffalo Project plans to stop Wexit movement

The Buffalo Project is a group of Canadians who have been unified over their distrust of Ottawa and the Trudeau government. With a sentiment of disenfranchisement and alienation spreading like wildfire in Alberta and Saskatchewan, this group is trying to address the grievances of western Canada while averting growing secession talks.

Speaking to the National Post, the spokesman Derek Robinson of the Buffalo Project said, “There’s a lot of anger right now … how do we have a conversation about fixing Canada? And how do we force the federal government to take action? Because the deal that Western Canada has within Confederation, it’s always been slanted against the West.”

The Buffalo Project is composed of influential businessmen and politicians from western Canada. The most notable of these figures include Dallas Howe, Bill Turnbull, and Tim Hearn, former chairman and CEO of Imperial Oil Limited.

The Buffalo Project was formed in 2018, at a time when Alberta was governed by the NDP. Now, with equalization payments and the carbon tax crippling the province’s economy, with no end in sight, the Buffalo Project now has new purpose to

The Buffalo Project is deeply concerned over western separation and they plan to make it perfectly clear to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that it and the western provinces are not to be dismissed.