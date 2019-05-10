BUNDLE UP! Frost advisory across Quebec and Ontario

Mother nature is abusing Ontario, and it just won’t seem to end. With each week that passes, those across Ontario are praying to the god of the north wind for some salvation, but alas, Jack Frost has nipped at our noses once again.

According to public weather alerts by Environment Canada parts of Ontario could be facing low-pressure systems as well as rain or frost in various communities.

The following communities in northern Ontario have received the warnings:

Ontario

• Barrie – Orillia – Midland

• Brockville – Leeds and Grenville

• City of Ottawa

• City of Cornwall

• Dufferin – Innisfil

• Grey – Bruce

• Halton – Peel

• Huron – Perth

• London – Middlesex

• Oxford – Brant

• Prescott and Russell

• Sarnia – Lambton

• Waterloo – Wellington

Quebec

• Baie – Comeau

• Drummondville – Bois-Francs

• Eastern Townships

• Gatineau

• Lac-Saint-Jean

• Lachute – Saint-Jerome

• Lanaudiere

• Laurentians

• Les Escoumins – Forestville

• Mauricie

• Metro Monteal – Laval

• Mont-Laurier

• Mont-Tremblant Park – Saint-Michel-des-Saints

• Parent – Gouin Reservoir

• Quebec

• Richelieu Valley – Saint Hyacinthe

• Saguenay

• Sept-Iles – Port-Cartier

• Upper Gatineau – Lievre – Papineau

What do you think about the frost? Let us know in the comments below.