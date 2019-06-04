Calgary man dies saving 10-year-old girl from drowning

A 20-year-old Calgary man died Friday after saving the life of a child in Windermere Lake, British Columbia.

According to the Calgary Herald, Jonathan Paul Stein-Palmiere was on a trip to Invermere, B.C. with his girlfriend and her family, when Peyton Jordan, only 10 years old, shouted for help from the lake.

Jonathan immediately jumped into the lake, despite not being a strong swimmer, and came to her rescue.

After aiding Peyton get to shore where she was given assistance from others nearby, Jonathan had trouble treading water, eventually going under.

Though family, witnesses and the paramedics attempted help by paddle-boarding his body to shore and performing CPR, he died after being transported to the Invermere hospital on May 31.

Stein-Palmiere’s mother, Toni Palmiere, called Jonathon a “fierce protector” and that it was “so Jonathon” for him to perform such a selfless act.

“If Jon knew the outcome would be what it was, he’d do it all over again,” she said. “He was a fierce protector. They were just playing on the beach together and all of a sudden she needed help and that was his first instinct.”

Toni also says that Jonathon had a natural gravitation towards childcare, as he had lost his own father when he was only three years old.

“My boy cared about people that he loved and if any kid was in danger he would go to them- there’s no doubt in my mind.”

Peyton’s father, Kiel, called Jonathon a “hero,” and said that his family will be forever thankful to Jonathon and his actions.

“My family and I am so sorry for their loss but we are so grateful and thankful for the heroics their son displayed that day. Jon was an amazing man who will forever be remembered as a hero to my family and I,” he said.

The Palmiere family is planning a memorial for Jonathan on Saturday, June 8 but have not finalized the time or location.