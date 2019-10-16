Calgary man was asked to plot ISIS terror attack in North America

A Calgary man who lived on ISIS territory with his wife claims he was asked by the terror cell to plot a terror attack in North America according to Global News.

Safraz Ali, who was a former University of Calgary student moved to live in the occupied Islamic State with his wife, but he claims he was not a member of the group.

Ali says that ISIS tried to recruit him to conduct an attack on North American soil but when he refused he was imprisoned and tortured by the group.

“At least from our short interaction with him, he seems to have gone there with a kind of naïve sense of contributing against the Assad regime,” said Professor and extremism expert Amarnath Amarasingam.

Currently Ali is not facing any charges in Canada. Ali claims to have entered ISIS territory with several Trinidadian friends feeling compelled to help those suffering in the region.

“I said maybe there’s a better meaning for me,” claims Ali. “I didn’t come here to be a fighter.”

He was later accused by the terror cell of being a spy and was imprisoned and after his release he moved to Raqqa and married his wife, Kimberly Polman, a Muslim convert.

Both Polman and Ali are being currently held in separate camps.