Canadian News

Canada aims to end animal testing

The Cruelty-free Cosmetics Act would end cosmetic testing on animals in Canada. It would also restrict the sale of cosmetics developed or manufactured through the use of animal testing.
The Cruelty-free Cosmetics Act would end cosmetic testing on animals in Canada. It would also restrict the sale of cosmetics developed or manufactured through the use of animal testing.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

A bill that would ban cosmetic animal testing in Canada has finally grown legs and has started its journey through the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu’s Bill S-214 was tabled early Friday afternoon.

“Protecting animals has always been a cause that I care deeply about,” she said to the House. “I am pleased to sponsor this bill so MPs can debate this important issue.”

The bill, which has been around since late 2015, was constructed and introduced by Conservative Sen. Carolyn Stewart Olson. The Cruelty-free Cosmetics Act would end cosmetic testing on animals in Canada. It would also restrict the sale of cosmetics developed or manufactured through the use of animal testing.

The bill would ban all evidence concluded from animal testing, and that no animal testing may be used to establish the safety of a cosmetic developed in Canada or elsewhere. In October 2017, members of the Senate Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology voted in favour of S-214. Also, last June, the chamber voted in favour of sending it to the House.

Unfortunately for Gladu, there have been complications in the progress. Despite strong support, Gladu says there have been more difficulties than she expected.

Animal advocates and the cosmetic industry want the proposed legislation to mirror the EU’s laws to ensure that there will be less future problems involved in trade through the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Gladu has said she feels “totally disappointed” that it has taken so much time “to get everyone on the same page.”

Unfortunately deadlines continue to come and pass, and she had expected to table it the week of March 18, though unfortunately it did not come to fruition then.

Gladu states that she was intended to be on her caucus approval list that week, but due to higher priorities such as the budget and the Conservatives triggering a marathon voting session in the House surrounding the SNC-scandal, she got “kicked off the agenda.”

She’s also been traveling with the House health committee as part of its study of methamphetamine abuse.

“It wouldn’t have mattered if we were here anyway, as the government keeps moving to orders of the day.”

If this bill were to be passed, Canada would join the likes of the EU, India, Taiwan, Guatemala, New Zealand, Australia, and South Korea in banning animal testing. SImilar legislation is in the works globally, with the US, Brazil, Chile, South Africa, and Sri Lanka all following suit.

The cruel practice is outdated, as there are now an array of options for cosmetic companies to test their products without cruelty towards animals being in the equation. Many are saying that there is absolutely no need to rely on the suffering of animals.

Sen. Stewart Olsen has called it “a backward practice that has no place in Canada,” and is pleased to see her bill moving along.

“I fully understand the length of time it takes to get a private member’s bill passed,” she said. “It can be very frustrating for the sponsor of the bill, but it is our system. I am very hopeful that the bill will proceed through the stages and pass. So many people have supported this bill and I would hate to see them disappointed.”

The 21st century approach to animal rights has long been developing and progressing rapidly, as there are now more vegans on Earth than ever. Within sentiments like those fall anti-animal cruelty activists and groups which help bills like these become law.

Animals do not have a choice in these matters, and the extensive cruelty that they experience in tests like these are often grueling, typically keeping animals in small spaces, and robbing them of a healthy life.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Canadian News
News
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
7.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected