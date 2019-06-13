Canada is a “white supremacist” country and Israel will be destroyed within 25 years, says University of Toronto students

A tweet from The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has given us yet another glimpse of what brilliance lies within the walls of college campuses, especially from students that foster and nurture anti-Israeli views.

The video tweet posted on Tuesday by MEMRI interviews two students at a Quds Day rally. For those uninitiated, “Quds” is the arabic word for Jerusalem, and Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Originally initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel, Quds Day is celebrated internationally, and are a notable event on campuses.

The video shows a reporter talking to an unnamed woman who grants us her point of view of the world. “Canada is a white supremacist, colonial, racist project, as is Israel⁠—as is the State of Israel,” she proudly proclaims.

“So, I don’t even consider myself to be a Canadian,” she states as the interviewer nods her head in agreement. “This is indigenous land and this land is occupied, so the people who are here, whether they are settlers, we first need to educate ourselves about what has happened on this land and what is continuously happening.”

That’s already a lot to unpack. It also brings back into question what exactly is being taught within the walls of public universities like the University of Toronto, where the event was held on May 31.

Another student in the video had more to say, specifically about the state of Israel. “This is the resistance that we are going to continue to see,” says one student. “We will see in the next 20 to 25 years, the decline and ultimate destruction of the illegal Zionist states.”

If you had any doubts about whether or not this highly intellectual student is correct about his predictions, he reassures us that “this is for certain” and that “this is not a conspiracy theory.”

Though organizers were expecting crowd sizes of around 3000, one Toronto Star columnist reported that the crowd was “maybe 400, and that’s being generous.”

Another video shows protestors chanting songs like “we don’t need no Zionism,” followed by some guitar sounds mimicking those from “Another Brick In The Wall” by Pink Floyd. Another chant sung proudly was “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a famous Palestinian nationalist quote.

