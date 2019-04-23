American News

Canada loses twice as U.S. ends sanction-waivers on Iranian crude

Canada’s reliance on foreign oil and the federal government’s continued support of the Iran nuclear deal after the United States’ withdrawal, will hurt us both short and long term
Canada’s reliance on foreign oil and the federal government’s continued support of the Iran nuclear deal after the United States’ withdrawal, will hurt us both short and long term
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Canada’s reliance on foreign oil, and the federal government’s continued support of the Iran nuclear deal after the United States’ withdrawal, will hurt us both short and long term—first economically, second in relations with our superpower neighbour.

On Monday the U.S. cut sanction waivers to major buyers of crude oil from Iran —Japan, South Korea, China, India and Turkey—in an effort to pressure the regime to halt its nuclear program and state sponsorship of terror.

News over the weekend that an announcement loomed caused Brent crude, the international price benchmark, to crest at $74 a barrel for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, Western Canada Select was cheaper by $20/barrel and the Canadian Crude Index—a global commodity comparison against all domestic oil production—ranks our product cheapest in the world, averaging a spot price of $52/barrel.  Our inability to increase capacity to get this product to tidewater and international buyers will cause these prices to languish.

As for the 2.85 million barrels Canada does export each day, nearly all of that (97%) is going to the United States at a heavy discount to West Texas Intermediate, currently trading around $66/barrel.

Compounding our inability to increase the price of Canadian oil by floating more of it internationally (riding the wave of American sanctions’ anticipated price boost on crude), the cost of more than 232 million barrels Canada imports every year also increases.

Meanwhile, we pay more for approximately half out imports from America and more still for Saudi Arabian ($72 OPEC basket) which account for 10 per cent of Canadian imports.

Canada imports no crude oil from Iran and diplomatic ties between the two nations have been severed since 2012, when the Conservative government of Stephen Harper listed the regime as a state sponsor of terror, closed our embassy in Tehran and tossed their diplomats from Ottawa.

Though the current Liberal government campaigned on re-establishing relations with the rogue Islamic regime, Canada’s only official overture has been to align with European countries, China and Russia who continue to back the nuclear deal.

“While not a perfect agreement, (it) has marked a significant step in that direction and is holding Iran to account,” Trudeau said following the U.S. exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons—what Trump called “the worst deal ever.”

Following U.S. Secetary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that his country was ratcheting up sanctions on Iran’s crude oil customers, the regime threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, entrance to the Persian Gulf and friendlier ports of Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai.

The gulf between American and Canadian foreign policy, however, will continue to widen if Trump views the Trudeau government as being soft on Iran.

American News
Canadian News
News
Politics And Policy
Canada
Justin Trudeau
Trade War
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls